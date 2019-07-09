Teen convicted in decapitation killing gets life in prison

Nation

Teen convicted in decapitation killing gets life in prison

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 17:00-04:00

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager convicted of fatally stabbing and then decapitating a high school classmate has been sentenced to life in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Mathew Borges, of Lawrence, will be eligible for parole in 30 years under the maximum allowable sentence handed down on Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Helene Kanzajian.

A jury convicted Borges in May of first-degree murder in the November 2016 killing of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. Viloria-Paulino’s decapitated body and head were found along the banks of a river by a dog walker.

Prosecutors say Borges was jealous the victim had spent time with a girl he liked.

Under Massachusetts law, a first-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole for adults. But parole eligibility must be added if the crime was committed as a juvenile.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.