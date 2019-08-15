Teen charged with pointing gun at school bus over $20 debt

by – 15 August 2019 19:00-04:00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teen pointed a gun at a Florida school bus while seeking payment of a $20 debt.

The Florida Times-Union quotes the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as saying the 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged as an adult with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say the teen approached the Duval County school bus at a Hyde Grove Elementary School bus stop. Officials say he pointed the gun at the bus while walking around it, and one of the passengers yelled at the window that he would meet the armed teen later to pay off the debt.

Officers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle, which had been reported stolen, and arrested the teen a short time later.

