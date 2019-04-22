Teen charged with assault leaps from courthouse balcony

Nation

Teen charged with assault leaps from courthouse balcony

byAssociated Press22 April 2019 15:31-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a teenager was severely injured when he apparently jumped from a Boston courthouse’s interior balcony.

The teenager was facing domestic assault charges in juvenile court but was not in custody. He had been released after his arrest and came to court Monday morning of his own accord.

State police say in an email that the teen jumped from a balcony at the Edward W. Brooke courthouse. He was taken to a Boston hospital. The nature of his injuries was not immediately clear.

No additional information was released. State police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.