Syrian refugee charged in church bombing plot due in court

byAssociated Press21 June 2019 06:07-04:00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Syrian refugee charged with plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh church to inspire followers of the Islamic State of Iraq is due in federal court Friday.

A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned to bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh’s north side, and purchased materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. He also allegedly provided plans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was a fellow Islamic State supporter.

Alowemer is due in court Friday morning for a preliminary examination and detention hearing. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him.

The 21-year-old Syrian came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2016.

