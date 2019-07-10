Suspect in courthouse pipe bombs unsuccessfully sued county

Nation

by By JEFFREY COLLINS , Associated Press10 July 2019 13:13-04:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the man who exploded two pipe bombs at a South Carolina courthouse also threw other bombs onto the roof of a county building.

Federal agents arrested Michael Seabrooke Tuesday after a surveillance camera caught his pickup leaving the Pickens County courthouse about the time the bombs exploded Sunday night.

Court documents say Seabrooke told federal agents he threw additional bombs on the roof of the Pickens County Department of Social Services building. The building was evacuated and the bombs made safe.

No one was injured by any of the bombs.

Seabrooke sued Pickens County over the conditions at its jail after spending more than a year there on stalking and burglary charges. The lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month.

Court documents don’t list a lawyer for Seabrooke.

