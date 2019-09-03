Suspect fatally shot by police in Kaukauna

Nation

Suspect fatally shot by police in Kaukauna

byAssociated Press3 September 2019 13:46-04:00

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police say an officer fatally shot a suspect after a pursuit ended with a crash in Kaukauna.

Fox Valley Metro Police say the chase ended early Tuesday when the suspect crashed near county Highway OO and state Highway 55. Authorities say the suspect was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital. There no immediate word on what prompted police to shoot or on why they were in pursuit.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is among the agencies investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.