Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Texas police officer

(AP) — A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in what officials say was the line of duty, and a suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles (10 kilometers) west of McAllen. Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

No details have been released on what led to the shooting in southern Texas, and the suspect’s identity also hasn’t been released.