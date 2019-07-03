Survivor of motorcycle collision sues pickup driver, company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A survivor of a collision that killed seven motorcyclists has sued the pickup driver charged in the crash and the trucking company that employed him.

Attorney John Haymond tells The Boston Globe he filed the negligence suit Tuesday in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on behalf of Joshua Morin.

Haymond says Morin, of Dalton, Massachusetts, fractured leg bones and suffered other injuries in the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. He remains hospitalized.

The suit names Westfield Transport Inc. and Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy’s public defender was on vacation and couldn’t be reached. A man who answered the phone at Westfield Transport hung up on a reporter.

