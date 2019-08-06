Suit against scouts: Abuse claims against new people found

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press6 August 2019 15:02-04:00

A lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America says lawyers believe they have turned up allegations of sexual abuse against more than 350 people not previously identified in files released by the organization.

Attorneys with the Abused in Scouting group filed the suit Monday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court. It alleges a one-time scout leader sexually abused a minor and was filed on behalf of the victim identified only by initials.

The scouts compiled so-called ineligible volunteer files on people considered to pose a risk of abuse, and about 5,000 of these files have been made public.

Monday’s suit says over 350 names not previously identified in the files have been uncovered. It does not list those names.

An email message seeking comment was sent to the Boy Scouts.

