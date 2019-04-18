Suburban Detroit doctor gets 11-plus years in opioid scheme

byAssociated Press18 April 2019 10:32-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit doctor who admitted running an $18 million prescription drug scheme has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

A federal judge on Wednesday also ordered Dr. Zongli Chang to pay a $1 million fine and forfeit $3 million. The Livonia man had pleaded guilty to orchestrating the opioid scheme between 2012 and 2017.

Chang said he was paid $150 to $400 for writing prescriptions for no medical purpose that were filled and then sold on the streets. Seven Detroit residents were also indicted, and six have pleaded guilty.

Chang’s plea agreement says recruiters would take the fake patients to pharmacies to get the pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone.

His medical license was suspended by Michigan regulators in 2017.

