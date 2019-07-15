Suburban Chicago mother fatally shoots teen sons, herself

Nation

Suburban Chicago mother fatally shoots teen sons, herself

byAssociated Press15 July 2019 08:33-04:00

ELMHURST, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago-area mother fatally shot her two teenage sons before setting their house on fire and turning the gun on herself.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office says 43-year-old Jamie M. Jones killed 16-year-old Jason M. Harris and 19-year-old Nathan A. Harris in their home in Elmhurst late Friday. She then set the house ablaze and shot herself to death.

The sheriff’s office says investigators have determined the deaths were a murder-suicide.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick didn’t provide information on the mother’s motivation, but he called her actions “completely inconceivable.”

Mendrick offered his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and urged anyone who is going through stressful times to “please seek help.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.