State lawmakers reject veto, agree to sink surplus submarine

Nation

State lawmakers reject veto, agree to sink surplus submarine

by – 27 June 2019 18:57-04:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In what they call the best of three bad options, South Carolina legislators have reaffirmed their decision to sink the submarine Clamagore, which has been floating in Charleston Harbor for 40 years.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers on Tuesday overturned Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of the measure.

Clamagore is a part of the fleet at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. Leaders there say it’ll cost $2.7 million to sink the submarine and make it an artificial reef. Sen. Murrell Smith says restoring it could cost $9 million. Leaving the submarine where it is could cost the state later. Some lawmakers say a hurricane might sink it in a way that disrupts port traffic.

A group of submarine veterans have sued the state to stop the sinking.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.