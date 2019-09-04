State attorneys seek answers on immigrant medical care cases

byAssociated Press4 September 2019 15:45-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — More than a dozen state attorneys general are seeking answers from federal immigration officials about their decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to remain the country for medical treatment and other hardships.

The letter sent Wednesday to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement asks, among other questions, how immigrants with severe medical conditions can request deportation deferrals going forward.

The two federal agencies didn’t respond to emails seeking comment. USCIS said this week that it’ll continue processing requests for individuals who had a request pending as of Aug. 7.

The letter is signed by attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

