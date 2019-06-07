Standoff under way with gunman near burning LA-area home

Standoff under way with gunman near burning LA-area home

byAssociated Press6 June 2019 21:30-04:00

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have a surrounded a burning Los Angeles-area home where a gunman earlier fired at police.

Nobody has been hurt but the hours-long standoff continues in San Gabriel. Nearby Interstate 10 freeway has been shut down, jamming traffic for miles.

KABC-TV says the situation began Thursday afternoon with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.

Authorities say the man exchanged gunfire with police and holed up inside one of several homes on the junk-filled property.

The house caught fire but because of the gunman, 30 firefighters can’t make a full-on attack.

At various times, the shirtless man, who has two handguns, jumped from the home, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and truck and returned to the guest house.

