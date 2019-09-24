St. Paul police release video of fatal shooting

Nation

St. Paul police release video of fatal shooting

by By STEVE KARNOWSKI , Associated Press24 September 2019 14:35-04:00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man moments after the officer’s squad car was rear-ended.

Officer Steve Mattson shot 31-year-old Ronald Davis on Sept. 15 in the city’s Midway neighborhood.

The video released Tuesday shows Mattson’s vehicle lurch, apparently struck from behind. As he gets out, the camera shows Davis running into view.

Mattson shouts, “Whoa! Whoa!” and “Get away from me! Drop the knife!”

Freeze-frames show Davis holding a flashlight in his left hand and another object in his right. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said Davis was holding a knife when he was shot.

Chief Todd Axtell says Mattson “had no choice but to defend himself against an immediate and violent attack.”

BCA is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.