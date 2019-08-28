St. Louis mayor wants to require permits for concealed guns

Nation

by – 28 August 2019 17:02-04:00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking Missouri lawmakers to change state law to let her city and others require concealed weapon permits.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Krewson’s comments come a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson rejected a request from the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus that lawmakers take up gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City during a special legislative session planned for September.

At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year.

The Missouri Legislature in 2017 allowed non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Krewson said she has asked Parson to back legislation letting cities of a certain size require permits.

Krewson made the comments at the monthly board meeting of a regional planning group.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

