Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral

byAssociated Press14 August 2019 11:42-04:00

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man whose 63-year-old wife was among the

Margie Reckard (ruh-KARD’) was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso. Reckard and Antonio Basco were married 22 years.

Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson said Wednesday that Reckard has relatives, including a son and grandchildren, but Basco says he has no other family. Johnson says the funeral home is preparing for a “multitude” of mourners.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. Reckard’s funeral is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Restlawn Cemetery.

Twenty-one-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius remains in custody.

