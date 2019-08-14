Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral

by –

(AP) — A man whose 63-year-old wife was among the

Margie Reckard (ruh-KARD’) was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso. Reckard and Antonio Basco were married 22 years.

Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson said Wednesday that Reckard has relatives, including a son and grandchildren, but Basco says he has no other family. Johnson says the funeral home is preparing for a “multitude” of mourners.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. Reckard’s funeral is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Restlawn Cemetery.

Twenty-one-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius remains in custody.