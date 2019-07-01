Special Forces medical sergeant dies in Afghanistan

Nation

Special Forces medical sergeant dies in Afghanistan

byAssociated Press

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army says a medical sergeant has died from non-combat injuries in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command issued a statement saying that Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins died Sunday in Helmand Province. The 31-year-old was from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group.

The news release provided no more information about the cause of death.

Robbins joined the Army in 2006 and deployed to Iraq the following year with the 101st Airborne Division.

After completing Special Forces qualification, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and this year with Special Operations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.