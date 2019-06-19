Spacey accuser can’t find phone defense wants, lawyer says

Nation

Spacey accuser can’t find phone defense wants, lawyer says

byAssociated Press19 June 2019 14:15-04:00

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — An attorney for a man who has accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Nantucket bar says the man cannot find a cellphone he has been ordered to turn over to the defense.

Nantucket District Judge Thomas Barrett earlier this month ordered Spacey’s accuser to provide to state police by Friday the cellphone the accuser used at the time of the alleged groping.

Spacey’s lawyers want to try to recover text messages they say would help the actor’s case.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said in court documents filed Wednesday that neither Spacey’s accuser nor his parents have been able to find the phone. Garabedian says they’re using an expert to search for backups of the phone.

The judge is giving them until July 8 to look for phone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.