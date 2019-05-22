Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise

Nation

Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise

byAssociated Press22 May 2019 13:10-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.

Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they’d reached a tentative deal.

The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94% of workers voted in favor of the proposal.

A Southwest statement says the new contract will become amendable in April 2024.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.