Southern California bakes under weekend heat wave

Nation

Southern California bakes under weekend heat wave

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is baking under a weekend heat wave that’s dropping humidity levels and raising the risk of wildfires.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for a large swath of the region is in place through Saturday night.

Forecasters say inland areas could hit 105 degrees (42 Celsius). Residents are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The heat will linger Sunday, when winds could pick up. Strong gusts and low humidity will raise wildfire risk.

To the north, the San Francisco Bay Area is starting to cool after a heat wave that peaked Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.