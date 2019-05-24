South Dakota bishop to lead Saginaw diocese in Michigan

Nation

South Dakota bishop to lead Saginaw diocese in Michigan

byAssociated Press24 May 2019 06:45-04:00

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Michigan says Pope Francis has selected the bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City in South Dakota as the Michigan diocese’s next bishop.

The Diocese of Saginaw announced Friday that 63-year-old Bishop Robert D. Gruss will serve as its seventh bishop. His installation in Saginaw is scheduled for July 26.

Gruss has served as bishop of Rapid City since 2011. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1994.

Saginaw’s Bishop Joseph Cistone died last year and Bishop Walter Hurley was appointed apostolic administrator , serving as caretaker for the diocese until a new bishop was selected. The Saginaw diocese includes Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Sanilac, Saginaw and Tuscola counties.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.