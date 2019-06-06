Social media photos led investigators to hit-and-run suspect

Nation

Social media photos led investigators to hit-and-run suspect

byAssociated Press6 June 2019 08:46-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man posted photos of his damaged vehicle on social media, telling friends he’d hit a deer. But the Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Dwayne Drayton struck and killed 70-year-old Robert Henschel as he stood beside his disabled vehicle on Feb. 23. He was arrested Wednesday.

An arrest report says a witness told troopers a maroon Mustang drove away from the crash scene.

Anonymous callers contacted troopers after seeing Drayton’s photos. An investigator wrote in an affidavit that the car’s damage was “consistent with a pedestrian strike.”

Troopers say Drayton had cleaned his car when they took possession, but DNA evidence matching Henschel was on the windshield.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and destroying evidence. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.