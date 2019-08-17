Small plane crashes into house near Poughkeepsie

by –

(AP) — New York state police say a small plane crashed into a house in a rural town near Poughkeepsie, setting it on fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that they’re investigating why the Cessna 303 came down Sunday afternoon in Union Vale, about 15 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were on the plane. No details were immediately available on their condition or that of anyone inside the home.

Firefighters responded to the scene, as did police and emergency medical vehicles from surrounding communities.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that smoke could be seen rising from the home, but there was no word on any occupants.

The plane crashed about one mile from Sky Acres Airport that serves mostly small aircraft.