Small plane crash starts fire at Dallas-area airport

(AP) — A small, twin-engine airplane was destroyed in a fiery crash at a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, authorities said

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air struck an unoccupied hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport soon after 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The blaze destroyed the plane but the fate of those on board is unclear.

The plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished, according to Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas. He said authorities do not yet have a flight manifest and cannot release any information on the identity or condition of those aboard.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon and the National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to the scene. The plane’s tail number has not yet been released.

An official with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Sunday afternoon that they had no information to release on the crash.