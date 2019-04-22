Small earthquake hits Alaska’s Prince William Sound region

byAssociated Press21 April 2019 20:27-04:00

VALDEZ, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a small earthquake has hit the Prince William Sound region of Alaska.

The Fairbanks-based center says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck at 11:48 a.m. Sunday about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Valdez, which has about 3,900 residents. The center adds that residents of Valdez felt it.

The earthquake had a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers.)

