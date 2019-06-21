Slain Sacramento officer remembered at graduation ceremony

,

(AP) — Newly minted Sacramento police officers have honored a rookie who was gunned down while helping a woman leave an abusive home.

A moment of silence opened Thursday night’s graduation ceremony for nearly 60 police academy recruits.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan “chose to stand in the gap between evil.”

Police say O’Sullivan was helping a woman collect belongings from a home Wednesday evening when she was shot. It took 45 minutes to reach O’Sullivan, who died at a hospital.

She was the first Sacramento officer to die in the line of duty in 20 years.

Police haven’t released details of the shooting.

The alleged gunman surrendered after an eight-hour standoff.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this story.