Slain Sacramento officer remembered at graduation ceremony
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly minted Sacramento police officers have honored a rookie who was gunned down while helping a woman leave an abusive home.
A moment of silence opened Thursday night’s graduation ceremony for nearly 60 police academy recruits.
Police Chief Daniel Hahn said 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan “chose to stand in the gap between evil.”
Police say O’Sullivan was helping a woman collect belongings from a home Wednesday evening when she was shot. It took 45 minutes to reach O’Sullivan, who died at a hospital.
She was the first Sacramento officer to die in the line of duty in 20 years.
Police haven’t released details of the shooting.
The alleged gunman surrendered after an eight-hour standoff.
Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this story.
