Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others

byAssociated Press

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (AP) — Sandeep Dhaliwal carried a badge and gun while devoting his life to a faith that teaches love and peace.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Dhaliwal, who was fatally shot Friday during a traffic stop near Houston, used his role as a sheriff’s deputy on the Harris County force area to educate others about Sikhism.

The 42-year-old Sikh American and 10-year sheriff’s veteran was the first Sikh deputy in Harris County and called by the sheriff a “hero” and “trailblazer.”

A 47-year-old man with an extensive criminal history has been charged in his death.

Dhaliwal said in a 2015 interview that “serving in the police force is natural” to Sikhs who value service.

Dhaliwal’s father was a police officer in India before moving his family to the United States.

