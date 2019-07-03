Sites in 3 states eyed for permanent child detention centers

byAssociated Press3 July 2019 12:37-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — A government spokesman says President Donald Trump’s administration is evaluating vacant properties near five U.S. cities as potential permanent sites to hold unaccompanied migrant children.

Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said Wednesday that property is being assessed in and around Atlanta; Phoenix; Dallas; Houston; and San Antonio, Texas.

Bidding documents request properties that can accommodate up to 500 children. Buildings must have up to 100,800 square feet (9,400 square meters) of space and the properties must include about 2 acres (0.8 hectares) for outdoor recreation.

The plan for the Georgia facility calls for 125 bedrooms, with each of them housing up to four children.

Weber says the search for permanent facilities is being pursued to reduce the possible need for temporary shelters in the future.

