Singer Lou Gramm will miss 4 Foreigner shows due to illness

by By WAYNE PARRY , Associated Press2 October 2019 11:10-04:00

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Lou Gramm, the original singer for the classic rock band Foreigner, will miss four upcoming concerts due to illness.

He and other original members of the band were set to perform with the current lineup in a show called “Foreigner Double Vision: Then And Now.”

Other original members will perform as scheduled in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Atlantic City on Friday, Tuolumne, California, on Oct. 12, and Ridgefield, Washington, on Oct. 13.

Gramm’s publicist says he was hospitalized in Rochester, New York, last week with a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue.

The band is known for a long string of classic rock hits including “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and “Hot Blooded.”

