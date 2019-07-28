Sikh temple priest says he was attacked by masked person

by – 27 July 2019 22:51-04:00

HUGHSON, Calif. (AP) — A priest at a Sikh temple in Northern California says he was assaulted by a masked person who told him to go back to his country, the Modesto Bee

Through interpreters, Amarjit Singh says the attacker broke two windows, punched him and shouted obscenities about 9:30 p.m. Thursday before fleeing, the newspaper reports.

It was “country, country, country, go back, go back, country,” Singh said without the help of a translator. He said his attacker had something in his hand to break the windows. Singh says he assumes the intruder ran off in the temple’s nearby overflow, dirt parking lot.

Community members in Stanislaus County called it a “racially motivated attack” against the Sikh community.

Stanislaus County deputies confirm they received a report saying someone came on to the property and broke two windows.

