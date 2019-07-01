Sheriff’s office loses accreditation after Parkland shooting

by –

(AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office has lost its law enforcement accreditation following criticism over its handling of fatal shootings at a high school and airport.

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted 13-0 last week to not renew the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s accreditation. Commission members include law enforcement and other local officials from around Florida. As reasons for the decision, they cited the agency’s handling of last year’s Parkland shooting and a 2017 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately comment.

CFA executive director Lori Mizell says 166 agencies have the voluntary certification. An agency can keep operating without accreditation. Mizell says having accreditation means an agency meets more than 250 professional standards.

BSO’s former sheriff, Scott Israel, was suspended by the governor earlier this year.