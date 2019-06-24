Sheriff: Woman, toddler, 2 infants found dead in South Texas

Nation

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 08:47-04:00

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A sheriff in South Texas says Border Patrol agents have discovered the bodies of four people, including three children, within a wildlife management area near the border.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells the McAllen Monitor that the dead appeared to be two infants, a toddler and a woman in her early 20s. The sheriff tells the newspaper that they may have been dead for a few days by the time they were discovered Sunday in Las Palomas Wildlife Management area near the Rio Grande River.

The newspaper reports that area is known locally as El Rincon del Diablo, or the Devil’s Corner, and is often used for illegal border crossings.

The sheriff said on Twitter that the FBI will investigate the deaths.

