Sheriff: Teen’s racist videos show SC needs hate crime law

(AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says he couldn’t charge a teen who made racist videos shooting at a box he said represented black people until the 16-year-old threatened to shoot up his Catholic school.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday the case shows why South Carolina needs a hate crimes law. South Carolina is one of only four states in the country without a bias law.

Lott says his deputies were told by prosecutors no state crime was committed after Cardinal Newman school officials reported the videos, in which the student uses racial slurs.

They arrested the teen days later when school officials were sent the video threatening gunfire. He’s charged with making student threats.

The FBI confirmed it’s conducting its own investigation. There is a federal hate crime law.