Sheriff: Teen’s racist videos show SC needs hate crime law

Nation

Sheriff: Teen’s racist videos show SC needs hate crime law

By JEFFREY COLLINS , Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says he couldn’t charge a teen who made racist videos shooting at a box he said represented black people until the 16-year-old threatened to shoot up his Catholic school.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday the case shows why South Carolina needs a hate crimes law. South Carolina is one of only four states in the country without a bias law.

Lott says his deputies were told by prosecutors no state crime was committed after Cardinal Newman school officials reported the videos, in which the student uses racial slurs.

They arrested the teen days later when school officials were sent the video threatening gunfire. He’s charged with making student threats.

The FBI confirmed it’s conducting its own investigation. There is a federal hate crime law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.