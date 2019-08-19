Sheriff: Cashier tells knife-wielding suspect ‘not today’

byAssociated Press19 August 2019 14:54-04:00

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — When a knife-wielding Florida woman attempted to rob a Family Dollar store, the cashier said “not today” while another employee locked the door until deputies arrived, authorities say.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s arrest report says 27-year-old Brittany Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident at the Bradenton store Sunday night.

The arrest report says Rodriguez entered the store, selected some items and approached the cashier. That’s when investigators say she pulled the knife and pointed it at the cashier. When deputies entered the store, they say Rodriguez threw a knife to the floor. She was ordered to the ground and arrested.

The Bradenton Herald reports Rodriguez has a lengthy arrest record dating to 2012.

A lawyer isn’t listed for her in jail records.

