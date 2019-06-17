Shark bites child in third North Carolina attack this season

by – 17 June 2019 09:18-04:00

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say a shark bit an 8-year-old boy in what is now the third attack this season along the North Carolina coast.

News outlets report the boy was swimming in open water Sunday afternoon when a shark grabbed him by the leg, causing multiple bite wounds.

WECT reports the child was transported on a ferry to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The boy is the third person to be attacked by a shark in the state this month. Last week, a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark in Ocean Isle, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) down the same coastline from where a 17-year-old girl lost most of her leg to a shark attack at Fort Macon State Park earlier this month.

