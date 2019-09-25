Shake-up in the leadership of Disney theme park resorts

byAssociated Press25 September 2019 18:00-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There’s been a shake-up in the leadership of the Disney theme park resorts.

The head of the Disneyland Resort in California is heading to Florida to take the top position at Walt Disney World.

Josh D’Amaro will take over leadership of Disney World starting in November. He is replacing George Kalogridis, who is becoming president of segment development and enrichment and will focus on developing business initiatives.

Rebecca Campbell, a two-decade veteran of the Walt Disney Co., most recently in London, is taking the top spot at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

The company also says the leader of Disney parks and resorts in Asia, Michael Colglazier, is adding Disneyland Paris to his portfolio. He will become president and managing director of Disney Parks International.

