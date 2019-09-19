Sex crime suspect says underage girl’s family attacked him

byAssociated Press19 September 2019 10:31-04:00

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old said he was beaten by the girl’s family after they caught the two together.

News outlets report 18-year-old Javionne Thomas is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

A Monroe sheriff’s arrest report says deputies responded to a call of an injured person early Sunday morning. Thomas told deputies he was having sex with a girl and was caught by her family who attacked him before he fled.

While investigating the report, deputies say they discovered the girl was a minor. Thomas denied knowing her age and declined to pursue battery charges against the family.

Thomas was booked into jail after being released from a hospital. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

