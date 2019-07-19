Senator urges federal agencies to wrap up duck boat probes

byAssociated Press

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri says everyone affected by last year’s duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson “deserves answers,” and he is urging federal agencies to wrap up their investigations.

The Republican senator released a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the accident that killed 17 people . He says the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board have had “more than enough time” to finish investigating and issue recommendations and new safety measures.

Ripley Entertainment, the operator of the duck boat, says in a statement that it is “deeply committed” to supporting families impacted by the accident. It has settled or is in the process of settling more than half of the lawsuits.

Three employees face federal charges , including the boat captain.

