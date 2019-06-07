Second US serviceman sentenced in Green Beret hazing death

byAssociated Press7 June 2019 13:33-04:00

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Marine has been sentenced to four years in military prison for his role in the 2017 hazing-related death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

News outlets report that Marine Staff Sergeant Kevin Maxwell Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to charges including negligent homicide, hazing and making false official statements.

The Virginian-Pilot says Maxwell was sentenced Friday to a bad conduct discharge and a reduction in rank to private.

Maxwell is the second U.S. service member to be sentenced in the strangulation death of Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar on June 4, 2017, in Bamako, Mali.

U.S. Navy SEAL Adam Matthews was sentenced in May to a year’s confinement and a bad conduct discharge. Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Raider Mario Madera-Rodriguez still face charges.

