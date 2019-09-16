SeaWorld CEO resigns after less than a year on the job

by By MIKE SCHNEIDER , Associated Press16 September 2019 16:57-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment is stepping down just months into the job.

Company officials said Monday that Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha has resigned from his job as the top executive the theme park company as well as his position on the company’s board of directors.

In a statement provided by the Orlando, Florida-based company, Antorcha said he still believed in SeaWorld’s mission, even though he may have “a difference of approach.”

Before taking over the helm of SeaWorld in February, Antorcha was a top executive at Carnival Cruise Lines.

SeaWorld Chief Financial Officer Marc Swanson was named interim CEO while an executive search firm looks for a permanent successor.

Swanson has been with SeaWorld for 19 years.

