Search of trash facility for evidence of missing mother ends

Nation

Search of trash facility for evidence of missing mother ends

byAssociated Press25 June 2019 10:55-04:00

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have completed their search of a trash-to-energy plant for evidence in the disappearance of a mother of five who’s been missing for a month.

New Canaan police in a statement Tuesday say the search through tons of trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford concluded at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

They didn’t say what evidence in the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, if any, was found at the facility.

Dulos disappeared May 24 after dropping her children off at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges.

The Duloses have been involved in contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

Police say “this remains a very active and dynamic investigation.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.