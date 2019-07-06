Search crews find body of 1 in Alabama boat collision
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of one of three people who went missing in a pair of holiday boating accidents on two Alabama lakes.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol spokesman, Capt. Gary Buchanan, says crews on Saturday pulled the body of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson, of Deatsville, from Lake Jordan, north of Montgomery. Also missing in that accident was 17-year-old Travis House, of Marbury. Buchanan says five others were hurt when two 19-foot boats collided.
Buchanan says crews also resumed searching Saturday for a person missing, whose name hasn’t been released, after a boating accident on Smith Lake north of Birmingham.
The accidents happened after dark on July 4 on large reservoirs that are popular destinations for people seeking relief from the summer heat.
