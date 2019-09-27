School officer accused of harassing child about her dad

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 07:03-04:00

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A school resource officer at an Alabama middle school is accused of asking a group of students which of their dads he hadn’t arrested yet, then quipping that one girl didn’t even know her dad.

Carmen Guinn tells reporters her 11-year-old granddaughter came home crying and asking questions about her dad, who is “very much in her life.” City police and the school system are investigating Guinn’s complaint.

Guinn says the officer is white, while her granddaughters are mixed race.

Superintendent Tony Reddick says the officer asked the students if he’d arrested anyone in their families, and told the girl he didn’t know her father. Reddick said a video of the officer speaking to a group of students in the lunchroom on the day in question has no audio.

