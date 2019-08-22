San Francisco Zoo brings red-legged frogs back to Yosemite

Nation

San Francisco Zoo brings red-legged frogs back to Yosemite

byAssociated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A healthy population of red-legged frogs is hopping in Yosemite National Park, helped by a reintroduction program with the San Francisco Zoo.

The San Francisco Examiner reports that the zoo on Monday released the last of more than 1,000 red-legged frogs into the park as part of a four-year effort to reintroduce the once-threatened species.

The red-legged frog population began declining 50 years ago after the introduction of non-native bullfrogs, exacerbated by increasing water drainage and raccoons.

The zoo has been raising the red-legged frogs and releasing them into the park over the past two years. Zoo data shows the frogs in the wild have survived and reproduced.

Ecologists this spring found clusters of eggs in meadows and ponds, proof of the first breeding in the park by the frogs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.