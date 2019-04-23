Safety board meets to discuss cause of fatal 2016 explosion

Nation

Safety board meets to discuss cause of fatal 2016 explosion

byAssociated Press23 April 2019 01:06-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting to discuss the cause of an explosion at an apartment complex in suburban Maryland that killed seven people in 2016.

The NTSB has been investigating the explosion at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring for nearly three years. The board took the lead in the investigation because it has jurisdiction over accidents involving natural gas pipelines.

An initial investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the explosion resulted from an accidental buildup of natural gas.

Residents in the area had reported smelling natural gas for several days before the explosion.

The Aug. 10, 2016, explosion at the garden-style apartment complex left dozens hospitalized, including three firefighters.

The NTSB meeting will be Tuesday morning in Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.