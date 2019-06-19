Russia, China block UN from saying NKorea violated sanctions

by By EDITH M. LEDERER , Associated Press18 June 2019 23:30-04:00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. diplomats say Russia and China have blocked the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea from declaring that Pyongyang breached the annual limit for importing refined petroleum products.

Two diplomats said Tuesday that the Russians and Chinese notified the committee before Tuesday’s deadline for objections.

The United States and 25 other countries accused North Korea of violating U.N. sanctions by importing far more than the annual limit of 500,000 barrels of refined petroleum products.

The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

A complaint asked the sanctions committee to rule that Pyongyang breached the refined petroleum products cap and demand an immediate halt to deliveries.

