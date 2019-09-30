Runner killed while finishing 50K race in southeast Kansas

Nation

Runner killed while finishing 50K race in southeast Kansas

byAssociated Press30 September 2019 08:32-04:00

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — A runner has been killed by lightning as he was about to finish a 50 kilometer (31.07 mile) race in southeast Kansas.

Organizers of the FlatRock race said in a Facebook post that 33-year-old Thomas Stanley, of Andover, was struck Saturday while competing in the race at the Elk City State Park, which is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

KSN-TV reports that Race Director Carolyn Robinson says many runners and officials tried to give Stanley CPR and first-aid, but were unsuccessful. Robinson says his wife was presented the medal he would have received. The couple had three children.

His family described him in a statement as a “devoted husband, father, and friend.” Stanley worked for the nonprofit Kansas Leadership Center, which provides leadership training.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.