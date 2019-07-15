Retrial begins for former Texas officer charged with assault

Nation

Retrial begins for former Texas officer charged with assault

byAssociated Press15 July 2019 13:57-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — A retrial is underway for a former suburban Dallas police officer

Former Mesquite officer Derick Wiley was fired after the November 2017 shooting that wounded Lyndo Jones. Authorities say the officer mistook Jones for a burglar while Jones was trying to unlock his own truck.

According to the Dallas Morning News , prosecutor Bryan Mitchell told a jury Monday that Wiley was reckless and “hellbent on violence” on the night of the shooting. But Wiley’s defense attorney, Rafael Sierra, argued that the officer did not know Jones was unarmed and that he had to make a split-second decision.

In Wiley’s first trial, jurors deadlocked and a mistrial was declared in September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.