Reports: Several stabbed at blood plasma center in Virginia

(AP) — Authorities say several people were stabbed at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia.

WTVR TV quotes Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller as saying that a suspect was taken into custody after the stabbing Thursday inside the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg. The city is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the capital of Richmond.

Miller did not identify the suspect and did not say how many people were stabbed or how serious their injuries are. No further details were immediately available.